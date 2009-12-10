Bellefonte Decision Coming Soon

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors could decide by spring if it will resume work on its unfinished Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in northeast Alabama.

Word of the timetable came at a public hearing Wednesday attended by more than 100 people, including representatives of two environmental groups.

TVA spokesman Terry Johnson said a decision should come between March and May next year.

Federal regulators have already cleared the way for the TVA to resume construction at Bellefonte, along the Tennessee River.

Finishing the plant would cost billions of dollars.

TVA has about 8.8 million consumers in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

