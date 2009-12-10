Gildan Closing Center in Ft Payne; 120 Jobs Lost

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) - Gildan Activewear is closing its distribution center in Alabama, cutting 120 jobs in Fort Payne.
Gildan spokeswoman Genevieve Gosselin said the company is consolidating its operations at a new facility it recently purchased in Charleston, S.C.
The move is expected to be completed in May.
Gildan's knitting and administrative operations in Fort Payne - which employ about 430 people - will continue.
Gosselin said the company is asking employees affected by the closure to continue relocating to South Carolina.
Gildan's retail distribution center includes hosiery and sales operations.
The Canadian T-shirt and clothing maker said in August that its profit fell in the third-quarter on weaker sales of high-margin items and a stronger dollar.
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
