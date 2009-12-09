Wednesday afternoon update: Road Closing List

Update 12:50 pm

Bradley County

Candice Lane closed and barricaded. Should reopen this evening.

Meigs County

Old Highway 68 closed

Whitfield County

Whistle Drive

Old Tilton Road at the By-pass

Brown Road at Beaverdale Road

Highway 52 at MLK Drive

Abutment Road at Industrial Road

South Bypass at Old Dixie Highway

Old Dixie just south of Cross Plains Road

Dug Gap at Brookshire Road.

Putnam said three roads are closed due to road washout:

Vinewood Road

Stover Creek Road

Frazier Drive SE.

Update 6:40am

Hamilton County Sheriff Department has now closed the W road.

Update 6:31am

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News has confirmed multiple road closures and hazards on Wednesday morning.

According an email to our newsroom from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the following areas are affected. Other areas are also likely hazardous. This should only be considered a partial list.

W Road on Signal Mountain is partially closed due to mud slides.

Signal Mountain Road is closed to traffic traveling up or down the mountain due to trees down and mud slides.

Roberts Mill Road is closed at Levi due to water on the road.

Suck Creek Road closed at Signal Mountain road due to water over the road and mud slides on the Marion County side.

Several school systems have decided to close for Wednesday due to the flooding and storm problems. Click here for the list, updated by the minute.

Dallas Bay Fire Department evacuated several families living on Chen road due to flooding and they have been transported to the Middle Valley Church of God for shelter.

There are reports of trees down in the following areas: Signal Mountain, Sale Creek and MontLake.