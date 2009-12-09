Wednesday afternoon update: Road Closing List - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wednesday afternoon update: Road Closing List

Posted: Updated:

Update 12:50 pm

Bradley County

     Candice Lane closed and barricaded. Should reopen this evening.

Meigs County

     Old Highway 68 closed

Whitfield County

Whistle Drive

Old Tilton Road at the By-pass

Brown Road at Beaverdale Road

Highway 52 at MLK Drive

Abutment Road at Industrial Road

South Bypass at Old Dixie Highway

Old Dixie just south of Cross Plains Road

Dug Gap at Brookshire Road.

Putnam said three roads are closed due to road washout:

Vinewood Road

Stover Creek Road

Frazier Drive SE.

 
 

Update 6:40am

Hamilton County Sheriff Department has now closed the W road.

Update 6:31am

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News has confirmed multiple road closures and hazards on Wednesday morning.

According an email to our newsroom from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the following areas are affected. Other areas are also likely hazardous. This should only be considered a partial list.

W Road on Signal Mountain is partially closed due to mud slides. 

Signal Mountain Road is closed to traffic traveling up or down the mountain due to trees down and mud slides.

Roberts Mill Road is closed at Levi due to water on the road.

Suck Creek Road closed at Signal Mountain road due to water over the road and mud slides on the Marion County side.

Several school systems have decided to close for Wednesday due to the flooding and storm problems. Click here for the list, updated by the minute.

Dallas Bay Fire Department evacuated several families living on Chen road due to flooding and they have been transported to the Middle Valley Church of God for shelter.

There are reports of trees down in the following areas: Signal Mountain, Sale Creek and MontLake.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:35:01 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:34:49 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.