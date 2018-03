WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A Flintstone family escaped without injury after their home exploded into flames Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:45am to 3700 Chattanooga Valley Road. When they arrived, the fire was too far gone to save the home which was gutted. Instead firefighters worked to save nearby homes. The family's dog is missing.

The Walker County fire marshal is investigating for a cause.