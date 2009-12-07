Warning About Warm Up Thefts

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police Auto Theft Investigators want people to be aware of a spike in auto thefts in the Chattanooga area.

Investigators are warning people that ‘warm up thefts" have increased in the last couple of weeks as people are warming up their cars before leaving their homes. Running unlocked vehicles are easy targets for thieves.

To help protect automobiles from theft, motorists are encouraged to follow some steps to make your car – and the valuables in it – less attractive to thieves. The common-sense approach to protection is the simplest and most cost effective way to avoid would-be thieves.

You should always secure your vehicle, even if you're parking for "just a minute."

Do this by:

• Removing your keys from the ignition.

• Locking all of your doors.

• Closing all of your windows.

• Parking in a well-lit area.

• Never leaving your engine running and vehicle unlocked while you run into your home, a convenience store or anywhere else.

Also, a visible or audible device will alert thieves that your vehicle is protected. Popular devices include audible alarms, steering wheel locks, steering column collars, theft deterrent decals, and tire locks.