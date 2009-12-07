Paul Shahen is the sports director for Channel 3 Eyewitness News. He came to Chattanooga from the NBC affiliate in Pocatello/Idaho Falls, Idaho where he was a weekend anchor and reporter.

Paul was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and later moved to the small town of Wolcott, Connecticut. He is a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University.

Prior to working for KPVI-TV, Paul Shahen completed internships at Fox Sports Pittsburgh and WTIC-TV, the Fox affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut.

Paul is an avid sports fan and spent most of his life playing baseball and soccer.