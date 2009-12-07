All Canned Slim-Fast Recalled

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) - Unilever PLC's U.S. subsidiary says it has recalled all canned Slim Fast drinks because of the possibility of bacterial contamination that could cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The company says the probability of serious health problems is remote.

Unilever's U.S. arm, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., says the products were sold nationwide. They came in cartons of four, six or 12 steel cans, 11 ounces in size, and they were also sold individually. The recall, issued Thursday, covers all Slim-Fast products in cans, regardless of flavor, best-by date, lot code or UPC number.

The company said it is working to determine the production issue that caused the contamination. It has halted production.

