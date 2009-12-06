House Boat Fire Under Investigation

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)-- The fire that destroyed a 42 foot house boat is under investigation.

A little after 3pm Saturday, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a 42 foot house boat that was on fire at the Browns Ferry Marina.

Marina manager, Sandy Wilson said that she and other had just come out of the Boathouse and saw Larry LaMunian's house boat on fire. She rushed to free the boat from its docking area, to prevent damage to other nearby boats, and pushed it out into open water. Unfortunately, the freed boat still caused minor damage to three other boats when it drifted to the opposite side of the area.

The Chattanooga Fire Department Fire Boat responded while Engine crews fought the fire from land. TWRA also responded to the scene.

Fire investigator Captain Leslie Morgan stated that the boat is a total loss and is still under investigation.