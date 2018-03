Whitfield County, GA (WRCB)-- An early morning incident on I-75 in Whitfield County has left one person dead.

According to Georgia State Patrol the incident occurred near the Gordon County line shortly after 1am.

A 24-year-old Hispanic male was driving northbound on I-75 when he struck the guard rail on the right shoulder. He stopped his vehicle and got out. He walked into on coming traffic where he was struck by a tractor-trailer. He was then thrown into the path of two other vehicles.

The name of the victim has not been releases. No charges will be filed.