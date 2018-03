LAKESITE (WRCB) -- A 52 foot long boat sank at Lakesite Marina in Hamilton County and investigators are searching for a cause.

Friday afternoon, Emergency Services personnel respond reports of a boat sinking in a slough. They found a 1951 Chris Craft boat partially submerged in the water with gas surrounding the boat. Members of the Hamilton County Hazmat Team immediately started surrounded the boat and kept the boat fuel from spreading. The value of the boat is unknown. Investigators say Marion Environmental, Inc. responded to the scene and will finish the clean up then pull the boat from the water.