Georgia School Leader Warns About More Cuts

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia schools Superintendent Kathy Cox says the schools will have a "pretty rocky couple of years" before state education funding improves.
Cox said during a meeting Friday that she expects to have to cut up to another $39 million from school funding before the fiscal year ends June 30. That would be painful for the state's 180 school districts, which have already lost millions in funding as the state grapples with the worst fiscal crisis in decades.
It could mean more layoffs, more furlough days and even larger classes.
Cox spoke to the annual joint meeting of the Georgia School Boards Association and the Georgia School Superintendents Association in Atlanta.
---
On the Net:
Georgia Department of Education: http://www.gadoe.org
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
There has been a change at the top, at Brainerd High School. Hamilton County school officials are hoping Chris James can give the school a boost.More
There has been a change at the top, at Brainerd High School. Hamilton County school officials are hoping Chris James can give the school a boost.More
Hamilton County Schools will launch Future Ready Institutes in the fall that will give students the opportunity to learn about various career fields.More
Hamilton County Schools will launch Future Ready Institutes in the fall that will give students the opportunity to learn about various career fields.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More