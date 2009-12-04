More Cuts Possible at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - University of Georgia President Michael Adams says more layoffs may be needed next year if the economy doesn't pick up.

Adams told a news conference on Thursday he thinks the university can absorb the 3 percent cut the Board of Regents approved in November because student fees were increased by $100. But the Athens-Banner-Herald reports he said there will be serious consequences if lawmakers make deeper cuts in higher education spending next year.

Adams said he will announce any layoffs in January or February to give those employees time to find new jobs before the cuts kick in.

