Kidnapping in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- What looks like a drug deal gone awry allegedly led to a kidnapping and two arrests.

Robert Jordan's mother called police to report her son had been kidnapped and said a ransom was demanded for his safe return.

The investigation eventually turned to Abraham Augustin. Jordan's cousin says he was mad at Jordan over some bad dope, and the two were supposed to meet.

With the cooperation of the FBI and Bradley County agencies, Augustin was found at a hotel on Paul Huff Parkway and arrested.

SWAT officers found automatic weapons, drugs and money in the hotel room.

Jordan was found in a wooded area near Georgetown Road.

Authorities also arrested Lorranace Dais in connection with the crime.

__________________

Here is the release from Chattanooga Police:

It was a joint effort that brought a kidnapping victim to safety early this morning. Chattanooga Police Department, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshall Service and Bradley County Sheriff's Department all worked closely together yesterday afternoon and into the early morning hours to rescue Robert Jordan after being tied up and held for ransom.

The ordeal came to the attention of the Chattanooga Police Department at around 3:20 p.m. yesterday when a call was received from 3614 Tennessee Avenue of a possible kidnapping. Officers quickly responded to Regions Bank at that location and spoke with Deirdre Watkins. Ms. Watkins advised that her son, Robert Jordan, had been kidnapped and the suspects were demanding $4200 in exchange for his return. It was later learned that Mr. Jordan and his cousin, Curtis Smith, met a man they know as "Abe" and another unknown male at 457 Dodson Avenue. Once Mr. Jordan and Mr. Smith arrived, the two suspects bound Mr. Jordan with zip ties then drove off with him in their vehicle. According to Mr. Smith, "Abe" was angry at Mr. Jordan for selling him "fake dope" on a different occasion.

Investigators were able to identify "Abe" as Abraham Augustin, age 25, of Cleveland, TN. By working closely with all agencies involved, authorities were able to locate Augustin's vehicle in Cleveland, TN. After a traffic stop, Augustin was taken into custody without incident. The victim, Mr. Jordan, and the second suspect Lorrance Dais, age 22, of Clemmons, NC were located a short time later. Dais was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Jordan was not injured in the ordeal.

Authorities located two rifles, a revolver, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the hotel room where Augustin and Dais were staying. The two were transported to Hamilton County Jail and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery. The ATF, FBI and Bradley County Sheriff's Office are looking into weapon and drug charges on the two as well.