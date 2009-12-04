No Rave at UTC

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Final exams are underway at U-T-C. But Thursday night, campus police were busy holding off a potential rave.
According to U-T-C police, they received a tip of a possible rave at the library to begin around 11-p-m. Officers canvassed the area to help keep things under control. An officer says the crowd was minimal and started dispersing around midnight.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More