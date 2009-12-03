The Brother of Lookouts Owner Central in NBC Comcast Merger

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The owner of the Chattanooga Lookouts has connection to today's announced merger of NBC Universal and Comcast.

Frank Burke's brother, Steve Burke, is the chief operating officer of Comcast and will have the task of combining the two properties into one mega-sized media conglomerate.

The $13.75 billion deal must be approved by regulators and shareholders. It would give the nation's largest cable TV operator control of the NBC broadcast network, an array of cable channels and a major movie studio.

It could allow movies to reach cable more quickly after showing in theaters, and TV shows to appear faster on cell phones and other devices.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts says the move is "pro-consumer" because it would allow the company to deliver "what consumers want."

Comcast promises to maintain free over-the-air TV on NBC stations and improve public interest programming.

