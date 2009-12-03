Ground Broken for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ground Broken for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Representatives of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital joined Pratt and Associates to break ground on the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home house December 3rd.

The five bedroom, four bath house to be valued at approximately $350,000 is being built in the Overlook community. It will feature many amenities including a bonus room, a study, a designer kitchen, a large master suite with luxurious master bath and walk-out attic storage.

Residents of the Chattanooga area will have an opportunity to win the newly built home. A limited number of chances to win the St. Jude Dream Home and 14 additional prizes will go on sale for $100 each beginning March 2010. The winning names will be announced on WRCB Channel 3 on June 27, 2010. All proceeds from the promotion will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of the premier pediatric cancer research centers.

"Pratt and Associates is honored to participate in this important program, " said Win Pratt, President of Pratt and Associates. "St. Jude is the driving force behind cancer research for children and we are proud to play a role in expanding the hospital's mission. This is an opportunity to help thousands of families in need of support. We encourage everyone in the Chattanooga area to join us in this fundraising effort."

Other sponsors include WUSY, US-101, ProBuild and JHP Contracting.

 

