Hamilton Co School Board Chair Announces He's Running for County Commission

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Hamilton County School Board Chairman Kenny Smith announced his candidacy for the County Commission Thursday afternoon. His long-rumored move comes after veteran Commissioner Curtis Adams decided not to run for another term in the District 8 chair.

Smith is an electrician and Chattanooga Electrical Apprenticeship Program training director. He was elected to represent District 8 on the school board in 2006 and is in his third year as Chairman. District 8 includes East Ridge. The County Commission district mirrors that of the school board.

The election comes with the county primary in May 2010.

In other local political news, State Senator Roy Herron has pulled out of the Tennessee gubernatorial race to launch a bid for Congress. The Democrat who won a recent straw poll amongst party candidates will run for the 8th District seat from which Rep. John Tanner has decided to retire.

And Democrat Ward Cammack has discontinued his run for Governor of Tennessee.

Reported by: Greg Glover