Leader of TN National Guard Honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The outgoing commander of the Tennessee National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gus Hargett Jr., has received an Army Distinguished Service Medal, the nation's highest peacetime award.

Hargett, of Ripley in West Tennessee, was presented with the award during a ceremony on Tuesday in Nashville. He will retire as Tennessee's 74th Adjutant General at the end of the year.

According to the award citation, he was presented with the award for his "steadfast leadership and sincere concern for every soldier and airman in the Tennessee National Guard."

He is retiring from the Army to become the head of the National Guard Association of the United States, an advocacy group for National Guard troops.

A Guard spokesman said Hargett will attend his final drill this weekend at the armory in Ripley.

