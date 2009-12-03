Meth Materials Found in Stabbing Investigation

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police say a call of a stabbing led to the discovery of meth components at 1818 Foust Street Wednesday. Officers at first responded to the scene but could not find the victim of a stabbing. Moments later they were sent to 3606 4th Avenue where they located Christopher Smith who was suffering from a stab wound to the back.

After speaking with Smith, police say they quickly located the suspects involved, Leonard Light and Monica Dunn, walking on South Orchard Knob. Officers questioned the two then determined Light had stabbed Smith following an alleged assault against Dunn. During the interview, police were told that meth was being cooked at 1818 Foust Street. After securing a search warrant, investigators located meth making materials in and around the residence.

Leonard Light was arrested for the assault against Christopher Smith and was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Dunn was not charged. The discovery of the meth materials is a separate case and no charges have yet been filed against the homeowners.

Smith was taken to Erlanger with a non-life threatening injury however, his current condition is not known.