Meth Materials Found in Stabbing Investigation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meth Materials Found in Stabbing Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Leonard Light Leonard Light

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police say a call of a stabbing led to the discovery of meth components at 1818 Foust Street Wednesday. Officers at first responded to the scene but could not find the victim of a stabbing. Moments later they were sent to 3606 4th Avenue where they located Christopher Smith who was suffering from a stab wound to the back.

 After speaking with Smith, police say they quickly located the suspects involved, Leonard Light and Monica Dunn, walking on South Orchard Knob. Officers questioned the two then determined Light had stabbed Smith following an alleged assault against Dunn. During the interview, police were told that meth was being cooked at 1818 Foust Street. After securing a search warrant, investigators located meth making materials in and around the residence.

 Leonard Light was arrested for the assault against Christopher Smith and was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Dunn was not charged. The discovery of the meth materials is a separate case and no charges have yet been filed against the homeowners.

 Smith was taken to Erlanger with a non-life threatening injury however, his current condition is not known. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:35:01 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:34:49 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.