Drugs Found in Courthouse Purse Search

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- Authorities say a Section, Alabama woman had meth and drug paraphernalia in her purse when she came to the Dekalb County courthouse.

On December 1, Courthouse Security Officer Wayne Mays says he was running the security x-ray machine when a woman walked in and ran her purse through. Mays could see what appeared to be a glass bulb in the purse. He consulted with a deputy about the discovery.

The woman, Lori Shannon Burton, 31, went into the restroom. When she came out, the officers asked to search her purse. She gave consented. Inside her purse they say they found methamphetamine. The bulb was in fact a glass pipe and it was found in the restroom where she had apparently left it.

Burton was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and later released on $9,000 bond.