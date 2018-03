DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- A brother and sister face charges for allegedly stealing metal.

Dade County deputies responded to Phillips Lane on Sand Mountain the afternoon of November 24th after a homeowner noticed some items missing.

Detectives tell Eyewitness News the thieves left a trail from the home that led them to Marvin Christopher's home. He was arrested that day.

Officers say they made a call to a scrap metal shop in Jackson County, Alabama. They confirmed a duo had sold them the items. The business had surveillance pictures of the transaction which confirmed the identities.

Tuesday, deputies picked up Christopher's sister, Darlene Elkins. Both are charged with theft by taking.