Animal Abuse Could Be Felony in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Rep. Janis Sontany is considering legislation that would make abuse of any confined animal a felony.

The Nashville Democrat visited the Tennessee State Fairgrounds on Tuesday and viewed 82 nearly starved horses and two mules that had been moved there last week after being found in atrocious conditions on a Cannon County farm.

Sontany told The Tennessean that farm animals were not included when a measure that addressed dog and cat abuse passed the Legislature because of objections from farming community representatives.

However, she said such treatment of horses - or any confined animal - should be a felony like it is when a dog or cat is abused.

Cannon County Sheriff Billy Nichols said the two men from whose farm the animals were removed face misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

