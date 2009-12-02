UT-Knoxville saves nearly 10 percent power use

Associated Press - December 2, 2009 7:25 AM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Energy conservation efforts at the University of Tennessee's Knoxville campus have saved more than $1 million over the last year.

UT launched its "Switch Your Thinking" conservation campaign in September 2008.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Chancellor Jimmy Cheek wrote in a memo to students, faculty and staff last week that the campus achieved a 9.9 percent reduction in electricity use per square foot. That nearly met a goal of cutting power use 10 percent on campus.

University spokesman Jay Mayfield said that even with new buildings in use, the campus is using less electricity.

He said square footage has increased 10.8 percent, but electricity consumption is down 0.1 percent between September 2006 through August 2009.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

