Tougher Regulations Wanted After Ash Spill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state advisory board, formed after the failure of a TVA coal ash pond spilled 5.4 million cubic yards of sludge at the Kingston Fossil Plant, recommends tougher regulations.

The panel released a 17-page report Tuesday afternoon.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that among the recommendations is that TVA turn over control of ash storage to its Dam Safety Group. Another would require that an independent board oversee the design, construction and closure of ash retention facilities.

The cleanup of the Dec. 22, 2008, accident could take years and TVA rate payers are funding the expected $1.2 billion remedy.

TVA spokeswoman Barbara Martocci said the federal utility has already made some of the recommended changes. She said the Dam Safety group will take over inspection of all impoundments in 2011.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

