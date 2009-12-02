Congratulations to Claire Turner

RED BANK (WRCB) -- Claire Turner, Red Bank High senior, was honored by Mayor Joe Glasscock and the Red Bank City Commission Tuesday evening. They presented her with a special trophy for her outstanding achievements.

On November 7, Claire won the TN Class A/AA cross country state championship in Nashville. The same day, she learned that she was the state winner of Wendy's High School Heisman, which honors a senior from each state for academic, athletic and community leadership. Claire is a 4.0 student at Red Bank High.