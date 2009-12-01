Marion County Man Charged With Shooting Family Pet In Front Of Neighbors

MARION COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Marion county woman says she wants the man who shot her family's dog to apologize to her kids.

Kristy Masters says a man riding his bike shot her family's 2 year old Australian Cattle Dog. She shared photos taken after Prince was shot in the back of the head. Masters says when she confronted the man he laughed at her. But we talked to Jim Tom Roberts and he says he didn't laugh. He did say the dog was aggressive when he would ride his bicycle on Shirley Loop in Whitwell. Roberts says Masters told him to kill the dog if he had to protect himself. Masters says no way, she'd never say that. This was her daughters dog.

Masters says, "She cried , this is one of her babies, she's an animal lover, we all are. She's had a hard time with it."

Neighbors did tell police they witnessed the shooting. Roberts is charged with possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed and the intentional killing of an animal. He'll be in court December 9th.