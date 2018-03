CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Choo Choo is celebrating its 100th birthday.

Folks gathered in the Choo Choo's dome lobby Tuesday for a ceremony celebrating the centennial.

Congressman Zach Wamp said he will honor the Choo Choo on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington.



Jon Kinsey, managing partner, says "Chattanooga Choo Choo is Chattanooga, and we take that very responsibly and try to...we have consistently been one of the top 10 attractions in Tennessee."

The Choo Choo has nearly 300 employees.

Leaders say it's responsible for more than two million dollars a year in taxes.