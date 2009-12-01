Siskin and T.C. Thompson Children's Open New Center

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce joined Siskin Children's Institute in celebrating the opening of its new developmental/behavioral pediatric center.

Siskin partnered with T-C Thompson Children's Hospital to open the center over the summer. Tuesday morning, a ribbon cutting officially opened the center that offers help for children with developmental delays and disorders, such as autism spectrum conditions, Down Syndrome and learning disorders.

Jerry Jensen, Siskin President and CEO says, "Local pediatricians will be able to refer children here for further evaluation and that's very important. Most of the kids now have been going to either Atlanta or Nashville for this kind of treatment."

The center is the first in this area with a full time developmental-behavioral pediatrician on staff. Another ribbon cutting will take place Thursday at Siskin's Early Learning Center in East Brainerd.