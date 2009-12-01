Electric Bills Drop Again

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Electric Power Board residential customers will again see a decrease in the cost of electric power because of TVA's Fuel Cost Adjustment on any bill printed on or after December 1, 2009. This is the sixth FCA decrease in a row. Since October, TVA's FCA now occurs monthly instead of quarterly.

With TVA's new adjustment, a bill for 1461 kilowatt hours on bills printed in December will be about $5.00 less than it would have been on bills printed in November for the same amount of power used.

EPB officials say bills always vary by the amount of electric power you use and weather plays the biggest role in your electric bill. When temperatures are very cold or very hot, customer usage tends to be higher. To minimize the impact on a budget, EPB suggests customers visit them online at www.epb.net for energy savings tips. Residential customers are also encouraged to schedule a free EPB Home Energy Audit by calling (423) 648-1EPB (1372).