Slideshow: Man Escapes Dallas Bay House Fire

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Hamilton County man escaped an early morning fire without injuries from a Dallas Bay house fire. At 1:00 am, Mark Potter says he woke to smoke and his bedroom door on fire at his Cline Road home. He immediately opened the bedroom window and jumped outside. Potter ran to his father's house, which was next door, to call 9-1-1.

Members of the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to find smoke and fire coming out the front window of the house. When the firefighters was clear that everyone was accounted for, they went to work and contained the fire to the living room. Dallas Bay Chief Marcus Fritts said, "firefighters had one heck of a knockdown and were able to extinguish the fire within 6 minutes and save the house without any water damage by using CAFS, a compressed foam system". CAFS works quickly by smothering the fire without using water.

Damages are estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire is unknown but Chief Fritts reported the fire did start in the living room area near the fire place.