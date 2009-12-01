Student Tased at Brainerd High

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hamilton County authorities say a Monday afternoon fight at Brainerd High School resulted in the tasing of a student.

The School Resource Officer says a fight took place in the hallway during class change. The two students involved in the fight refused to stop and a taser was used to end the conflict. The Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services was called to check the student tased, Monterell Neal, who refused any medical attention.

Monterell Neal was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct. The second student involved is a juvenile who will also be charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.