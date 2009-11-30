Woman Injured When Her Car Collides with Garbage Truck

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A woman has been taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash.
It happened around 12:30 pm Monday at the intersection of East Brainerd Road and Graysville Road. Police say 24-year-old Roxie Cramer pulled into the path of a waste management truck. The impact spun her car into the path of another car and then up against a support beam of a strip mall.
Rescue crews had to free her from the car. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No one else was injured in the accident.
