Chattanooga Man Identified As Electrocution Victim

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The man who was electrocuted Sunday died on his son' s 15th birthday.

Medical examiners ruled Clyde Mosier, Jr. died from electrocution with thermal burns.  Chattanooga police arrived at an EPB substation early Sunday morning to find  Mosier on fire.  The officers witnessed Mosier fall about 25 feet from a pole.

Investigators say Mosier and another man were attempting to steal copper to pawn for cash.

Ciara Patterson says her father was known to look for copper. 

She says,"That's all he had me and my brother and I had a child, he didn't do nothing to deserve this the guy just left him here while he was still alive I don't get it, no man does that."

Investigators are still trying to identify Mosier's so called partner who was gone when police arrived.  If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 698-3333. 

 

