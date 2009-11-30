Meet the Writer of Elf on the Shelf and Help the Chattanooga Food Bank

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Have you ever wondered how Santa really knows if your naughty or nice? It's all because of The Elf on the Shelf! Discover the magic at a book signing and story time with author, Chanda Bell at Charlotte's Web on Wednesday afternoon, December 2nd, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Donors will get discount coupons in exchange for Chattanooga Area Food bank non-perishable food items.

Here is how it works:

3 items = 10% discount

6 items = 15% discount

8 items = 20% discount

Book sets include a pixie scout elf waiting for adoptive families. After the elves are made part of a family and named, they become magical and fly home to the North Pole every night to report directly to Santa. Additional information available at www.elfontheshelf.com.

Charlotte's Web is located in Riverview, specializing in on-site embroidery services and personalized gifts.