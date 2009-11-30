Man Pistol Whipped in Chattanooga Business Robbery

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department search for leads in a business robbery.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to the Sugar and Spice Bar on East 23rd Street after they got reports a man had been beaten and robbed. Police found 53-year-old Ronnie Freeman with cuts to his head and face from being pistol whipped during the robbery.

Witnesses said two black male suspects entered the business and demanded money from Freeman. Both suspects hit Freeman several times with their guns before he was able to hand over the cash.

Police say the suspects were able to get away with a little more than $1200 as they fled the business. Freeman's current condition is not known.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Chattanooga police at 698-2525 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.