Tiger Woods Admits to "Transgressions"; Asks for Forgiveness

Tiger Woods says he has let his family down and regrets "those transgressions with all of my heart."

In a statement Wednesday on his Web site, Woods says he has not been "true to my values and the behavior my family deserves."

He offered his "profound apology" to his supporters.

His comments came after Us Weekly magazine published a cover story alleging that a Los Angeles cocktail waitress had a 31-month affair with the world's No. 1 golfer.

Here is the complete statement:

I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart. I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves. I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings behind closed doors with my family. Those feelings should be shared by us alone.

Although I am a well-known person and have made my career as a professional athlete, I have been dismayed to realize the full extent of what tabloid scrutiny really means. For the last week, my family and I have been hounded to expose intimate details of our personal lives. The stories in particular that physical violence played any role in the car accident were utterly false and malicious. Elin has always done more to support our family and shown more grace than anyone could possibly expect.

But no matter how intense curiosity about public figures can be, there is an important and deep principle at stake which is the right to some simple, human measure of privacy. I realize there are some who don't share my view on that. But for me, the virtue of privacy is one that must be protected in matters that are intimate and within one's own family. Personal sins should not require press releases and problems within a family shouldn't have to mean public confessions.

Whatever regrets I have about letting my family down have been shared with and felt by us alone. I have given this a lot of reflection and thought and I believe that there is a point at which I must stick to that principle even though it's difficult.

I will strive to be a better person and the husband and father that my family deserves. For all of those who have supported me over the years, I offer my profound apology.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says it will issue Tiger Woods a careless driving citation for a car crash outside his Orlando-area mansion last week.

Maj. Cindy Williams said Tuesday that will close the investigation and no criminal charges are being pursued. Woods faces a $164 fine.

According to a patrol accident report, Woods crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree at 2:25 a.m. Friday. The airbags did not deploy and Woods' wife told Windermere police she used a golf club to smash the back windows to help him out.

Woods withdrew Monday from his own golf tournament, citing injuries from the crash.

The crash came two days after The National Enquirer published a story alleging that Woods had been seeing a New York nightclub hostess. The woman denies having an affair with Woods.

WINDERMERE, Fla. (AP) - An attorney for the neighbors who dialed 911 after Tiger Woods' car crash last week says they saw no indication the golfer was beaten or driving under the influence.

Attorney Bill Sharpe said Tuesday that Linda Adams and her adult sons Jarius and Jerome Adams went outside their Orlando-area home after hearing the crash.

They found Woods' wife, Elin Nordegren, upset about her husband's injuries and she asked them to call 911. Sharpe says Woods appeared woozy and had scratches on his face.

Woods withdrew Monday from his own golf tournament, citing injuries from the crash Friday morning, when his SUV hit a fire hydrant and a tree.

The Adamses told Sharpe that Woods' wife was not holding a golf club. She told investigators she used a club to break a window to pull Woods from the SUV.

ORLANDO (NBC) -- Charges are pending in Tiger Woods' early morning car crash.

Investigators have been to Woods' home three times, but came up empty-handed.

On Sunday his new high profile attorney gave them his license, registration, and insurance and said that was all they would get.

Pictures obtained by TMZ show Woods' smashed up SUV, its front fender into a tree and its back window smashed out.

The frantic 9-1-1 call from one of Woods' neighbors has also been released.

On his website Woods offered a written statement about the crash, saying:

"This situation is my fault, and it's obviously embarrassing to my family and me."

He goes on to say his wife Elin acted courageously, that any other assertion is absolutely false, and he asks for privacy.

Woods is not required to talk to authorities in the crash investigation which could still take several days, but authorities say charges are pending.

It is still unclear whether Woods will play in his own charity tournament scheduled to take place this week in California.