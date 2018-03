CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga police seek public help in identifying a man who was fatally shocked while stealing wire from an electrical substation.

Police answered a call about a theft in progress early Sunday morning to find a man still inside a city utility substation, the victim of an apparent electrocution. He was taken to Erlanger Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

A police spokeswoman said two suspects cut one fence and climbed another to get into the substation, then began pulling up copper wire than grounded the equipment.

Lt. Kim Noorbergen said the victim climbed on top of the transformer and was cutting the ground wires when he touched an electrically charged wire.

The other suspect fled.

