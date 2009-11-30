Serena Williams Fined Record Amount

NEW YORK (AP) -- Grand Slam administrator Bill Babcock tells The Associated Press that Serena Williams has been fined a record $82,500 for her tirade at this year's U.S. Open and could be suspended from that tournament if she has another "major offense" in the next two years.

Williams faces a "probationary period" at Grand Slam tournaments in 2010 and 2011, Babcock said Monday.

If she has another incident at a major championship in that time, the fine would increase to $175,000 and she would be barred from the following U.S. Open.

Babcock said the previous highest fine for a Grand Slam offense was about $48,000 to Jeff Tarango in the 1990s.

Williams lashed out at a lineswoman after a foot-fault call at the end of her U.S. Open semifinal loss.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)