UT hoping to generate more math, science teachers

Associated Press - November 28, 2009 1:55 PM ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee plans to use a $1.8 million state grant to boost the number of math and science teachers in Tennessee schools.

Susan Brenner is co-director of the grant and an education professor at UT. She told The Knoxville News Sentinel that the VolsTeach program will allow students to complete their degree in a math or science field and acquire a teaching certificate all in four years.

The current teacher training program requires one year of graduate studies after completion of an undergraduate degree in math or science.

UT officials say the goal is to enroll 200 students in four years, beginning in fall 2010. UT currently graduates around 14 students with licenses in math or science each year.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.