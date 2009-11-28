Taylor helps Chattanooga defeat Longwood 74-70

Associated Press - November 28, 2009 3:25 PM ET

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) - Ricky Taylor scored 21 points and Ridge McKeither added 19 on Saturday to lead Chattanooga to a 74-70 victory against Longwood in the seventh-place game of the South Padre Island Invitational.

Taylor was 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Mocs (3-3).

Antwan Carter and Dana Smith had 18 points each for Longwood (0-7).

Chattanooga, which trailed by seven points at halftime, took a 73-70 lead on a jumper by Keegan Bell with 33 seconds remaining. Longwood's Kevin Swecker missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds, and Taylor concluded the scoring with a free throw.

