Calhoun offense outlasts Jefferson County in Highlight Game of the Night

CALHOUN, Ga. (WRCB) -- Against a team they just couldn't seem to put away, Calhoun's top players stepped up to finish the job.

After watching a 21-point second-half lead dwindle down to seven, Yellow Jacket quarterback Nash Nance hit wideout Da'Rick Rogers for a 95-yard touchdown to finally close out visiting Jefferson County 49-35 in the GHSA Class 2A Semifinals Friday night in the Channel 3 Highlight Game of the Night.

Nance, a Vanderbilt commitment, completed 15-of-18 passes in the victory for 297 yards and four scores. Three of those touchdowns went to Rogers, a Georgia commitment, who caught six balls for 215 yards.

The Jackets jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead on a pair of Nance scoring strikes to Cody Ralston and Rogers, but the Patriots (12-1) battled back to tie it at 14-all early in the second quarter.

Calhoun answered on the ground with a 20-yard Dustin Christian touchdown run, then took a 28-14 lead into the locker room after Rogers made a ridiculous grab in the back of the end zone by out-leaping his defending just before the half.

The lead ballooned to 21 when David Collins scored from four yards out, but the Patriots weren't done yet.

They scored on back-to-back possessions sandwiched around a Nance interception to cut the lead down to seven, setting the stage for Rogers' 95-yard back-breaker that finally put the game away.

B.J. Bostic, a Georgia Tech commitment, led Jefferson County with three touchdowns, but was held to just 68 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Christian finished with 167 yards rushing for Calhoun (13-0), who advances to play Lovett (12-1) in next week's Class 2A semifinals.