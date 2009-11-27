Who Are They? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Who Are They?

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (NBC) -- Michaele and Tareq Dalahi may have been unknown when they showed up at President Obama's first State Dinner.

But now all of Washington is asking who they are and the Secret Service is investigating whether they crashed the hottest party in town.

The self-styled socialites had their photos snapped with Vice President Biden, President Obama's Chief of Staff, Rahm Emmanuel and even cozied up with a trio of Marines.

Their lawyer says they were cleared by the White House to be at the dinner honoring India's Prime Minister.

But the white house denies they were invited.

 

Washington Post Columnist Roxanne Roberts knew of the Salahis and wondered how they got through the tight security - and into this "A" list bash.

"They do not come from money family or name. They just want to be famous and apparently they got their wish," said Roberts.

Michaele Salahi is being taped for the upcoming Washington installment of Bravo TV's popular series, "The Real Housewives" - leading some to ask whether was some sort of publicity stunt.

Federal investigators are trying to determine whether any laws were broken or whether presidential security was compromised.

"I think this is a significant breach, because unfortunately it shows how easy it is to get into what is supposed to be the safest home and the safest-protected couple in the world," said former FBI agent Clint Van Zant.

And now a couple reportedly hungry for fame and drama may be facing a little more of both than they ever expected.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:35:01 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:34:49 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.