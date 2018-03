UPDATE SUNDAY NOV 29TH

ORLANDO, Fla (AP) -- Authorities plan to talk to Tiger Woods Sunday about the accident.

FRIDAY NOV 27TH

ORLANDO, Fla (WESH) -- Officials in Florida say Tiger Woods was injured in a car accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the golf superstar was pulling out of his own driveway when he hit a fire hydrant and a tree at about 2am Friday.

Woods was driving a Cadillac Escalade sports utility vehicle when the accident occurred.

He was taken to a hospital, then was treated and released for facial lacerations Friday afternoon.

A hospital spokesperson said Woods is in good condition.

Though the crash is still under investigation, the Highway Patrol says alcohol was not involved.