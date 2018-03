CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police investigate an early morning shooting in the Brainerd area that happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to Erlanger Hospital on reports of a gunshot victim, James Appling, 21, seeking treatment after he had been shot in the thigh. Appling said he left a night club then walked in the rear lot of the Ichiban restaurant on Brainerd Road.

He said he was approached by a black male with dreads and a light complexion. Appling said the man asked for change and when Appling said that he didn't have any, the suspect grabbed him by the throat and shot him in the thigh.