Cousin vs Cousin in Chattanooga Shooting

THURSDAY NOV 27TH 5:30 PM

Shae Franklin of Spring Creek Road has a lot to be thankful for but wasn't so thankful for the shooting across the street.

Police arrested 56-year-old Larry Duff after he opened fire on his cousin Lee Stiles in the abdomen Thanksgiving night.

Witnesses across the street saw emergency crews cart stiles off to Erlanger.

Duff's family members told detectives at the scene, he wanted to kill himself, but instead turned the gun on Stiles.

Neighbors we spoke with didn't know much about the family, but were shocked to hear such a tragedy occurred in a quiet neighborhood.

Police said they haven't had any previous calls to the home and are interviewing family members for more clues as to why Duff pulled the trigger.

THURSDAY NOV 26TH 11PM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police have arrested Larry Duff for Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Reckless Endangerment for shooting his cousin Lee Stiles Thursday at 203 Spring Creek Road.

Mr. Stiles is in critical condition at Erlanger Hospital, but is expected to survive his injuries.

THURSDAY NOV 26TH 6PM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police investigate a domestic related shooting at 203 Spring Creek Road that happened at 5:25 p.m.

According to officers on the scene, the resident, Larry Duff, 56, shot his cousin Lee Stiles, 56, in the stomach. At this time it is unclear what sparked the shooting.

Stiles has been transported to Erlanger Hospital by EMS for treatment. He was conscious and talking before to leaving the scene. Duff has been taken into custody and both major crimes and domestic violence detectives have been notified.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.