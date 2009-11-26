Sen. Corker Speaks Out on Healthcare Reform

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Senator Bob Corker says the President and Congressional Democrats should start over on health care reform. He spoke to the Downtown Rotary Club Wednesday in Chattanooga.

Corker says the numbers don't add up. He and Governor Bredesen are unhappy about unfunded mandates from the federal government. He says he's done the math, and the bill doesn't pass what he calls the "common sense test."

Sen. Bob Corker says, "So to come up with a trillion dollars for health care, $464-billion would come from Medicare, which is insolvent." Senator Corker calls the bill the product of the most selfish political leadership he's ever seen.