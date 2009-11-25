More Lawsuits Filed in Annexation Fight Against Chattanooga

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- More annexation lawsuits were filed Wednesday in Hamilton County Chancery Court.
The attorney for a grassroots group filed six more suits to stop the city's annexation efforts. The latest action involves Lookout Mountain, portions of Highway-58, and areas of Hixson.
The group has already filed suits for Summit, East Brainerd and Ramsgate in Hixson.
