THENS, Ga. (AP) - University of Georgia researchers say smoking bans have made the air healthier in bars and restaurants, but may have made the air just outside the establishments more hazardous.

Scientists found nonsmokers sitting in outdoor patios or sidewalk seating areas connected to the bars or restaurants are picking up doses of secondhand smoke.

Luke Naeher, a professor in the university's environmental health science department, says nonsmokers who volunteered to sit in the outdoor seating areas had levels of a tobacco byproduct in their bodies up to 162 percent higher than when they first sat down.

