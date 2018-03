HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- With your help, authorities have now identified a suspected shoplifting team who has stolen thousands of dollars in goods from grocery stores.

You may remember in September we aired surveillance video from a Bi-Lo on Highway 58 where you could see a man and woman in action.

Authorities have now identified the man as Tobin Christopher Shaw and the woman as Lynn Marie Wright. Investigators say they picked up over the counter pain killers, benadryl and even razors.

They have reportedly stolen from several stores in our area and this case, they were caught red handed.

If you recognize the pair, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

No one will know that you called and it could earn you a cash reward.