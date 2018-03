CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Most of you have already seen the Salvation Army's red kettles, collecting money for the holiday season. Now, there's a new way to give.

Because many people don't carry money with them anymore, the Salvation Army now will accept credit and debit cards at the red kettles. Only a few of the kettles take credit cards.

The Salvation Army hopes this will help them raise more money this holiday season.